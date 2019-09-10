Green Day, Weezer, Fall Out Boy plan Hershey stop on 2020 ‘Hella Mega’ tour

Billie Joe Armstrong and Green Day perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies, Saturday, April 18, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer will head out on the road together for the first time next year for a 20-city North American that will stop in Hershey.

The Hella Mega Tour presented by Harley-Davidson will come to Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 16, 2020.

The first day of the sale, tickets will be available only online at www.Ticketmaster.com.

Starting Monday, Sept. 23 at 9 a.m., tickets can be purchased at the Giant Center Box Office.

In celebration of the tour announcement, all three artists released new singles from their forthcoming albums. The singles are available now and the albums are available for pre-order.