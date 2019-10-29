John Legend, Kelly Clarkson update Christmas classic, ‘Baby it’s Cold Outside’

John Legend and Kelly Clarkson are joining together to update the 1944 Christmas classic, “Baby it’s Cold Outside.”

Legend teamed up with Natasha Rothwell from HBO’s “Insecure” to update the lyrics for a more sensitive narrative.

One big point of contention came from those who said the song ignored the importance of consent in a relationship.

Legend says he has reworked some of those lyrics and will release the song on his upcoming holiday album “A Legendary Christmas.”

The song will release on November 8.