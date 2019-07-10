Millersville University theater presents performances about the dangers of opioid addiction

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) The Millersville University theater, M-Uth, will be presenting six performances of its newest work called, “Addictionary: The Opioid Crisis Defined. “

The play is intended to help build an understanding of the pathways to the opioid epidemic and its impact on individuals and communities. It reminds us that treating addiction as a disease can begin the process of recovery for addicts, as well as for their families and friends.

There is no admission fee for this performance however the theater will accept free will donations to support Lancaster Counting Joining Forces. They are a local coalition coordinating efforts to reduce opioid addictions and deaths.

Performances will be from Thursday, July 25th- Sunday, July 27th. If you would like to reserve seating, call the Ware Center front desk 717-871-7018. Seating is limited and it’s on a first come first serve basis.