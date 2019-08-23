New king of sandwiched cluck?

NEW YORK (WHTM) – What seemed to be a harmless and innocuous promotional item has rapidly spiraled out into a culture anomaly.

In what has been an advertising war for the history books, Popeyes seems to still be making waves in their unrelenting conquest of the public’s tastebuds.

The huge social media boom comes from the buzz of people raving about the sandwich and where it stands against its contemporaries, namely, Chic-Fil-A.

Chic-Fil-A often stood atop the mountain in terms of chicken gravitas. The company appeared to be peerless in that category and was even rapidly gaining on the golden arches in others.

That is until this week when a challenger emerged from the shadows.

Customers were rabid about the sandwich with hearsay of the sandwich’s myth-like status spreading like wildfire.

everyone after trying the Popeyes chicken sandwich pic.twitter.com/AhIoi7HXKt — LakeShowYo (@LakeShowYo) August 20, 2019

What resulted, however, were individuals that questioned the incumbent champion of sandwiched chicken. This resulted in the ground-zero for advertising and poultry-based warfare.

The feud served as a strong and unique means of both companies to capitalize and advertise on the situation.

Twitter seems to have momentarily crowned the Lousiana chain as the current heavy-weight champion, leaving Chic-Fil-A wary but not defeated.

The unrelenting desire to wrap your fingers around the commercially (un)available product has left various Popeyes stores devasted, stock-wise, with countless stores selling out of the sandwich.

How u spell sandwich wrong and it’s above where u put the sign🤦🏾‍♂️ #Popeyes pic.twitter.com/GYvjZf0YtI — . (@BRANDONCHAVIS_) August 22, 2019

As reported by the New York Times, Felipe Athayde, the Popeyes president for the Americas, declined to reveal how many chicken sandwiches the chain has sold. But he said the response from customers had been “extraordinary.”

“We noticed a lot of organic conversation about the sandwich and we decided to have a little bit of fun along with our guests,” he said. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm for our brand.”

Regardless of the fervor, the new fresh-faced sandwich has gained, the only way to decide who has the sandwich is to see yourself.

This article is entirely unsponsored by any of the companies mentioned