Closings
There are currently 3 active closings. Click for more details.

Paw Patrol Live! returning to Hershey Theatre

Uncategorized

by: WHTM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Tickets go on sale next week for five Paw Patrol Live! performances at Hershey Theatre early next year, Hershey Entertainment has announced.

Paw Patrol Live! “Race to the Rescue” is Feb. 22 and 23.

Tickets start at $23.85 and are available at Hershey Theatre Box Office or online at www.HersheyEntertainment.com and www.TicketMaster.com.

Each Broadway-style performance includes two acts with a 15-minute intermission.

For more information, visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.PawPatrolLive.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss