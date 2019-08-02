Reports: Bret Michaels reschedules shows to be with father on life support

Singer Bret Michaels performs on stage at Texas Motor Speedway before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, April 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Bret Michaels has rescheduled two weekend performances so he can be with his father, who suffered cardiac arrest and is being kept alive by life support, the singer’s social media sites are reporting.

Wally Sychak is being resuscitated twice a day and is on a ventilator, the posts state.

“Bret rushed to be by his side and will be with him through this difficult time.”

Michaels, a former Mechanicsburg resident and Poison frontman, rescheduled a Friday performance at Hard Rock Hotel in Orlando, Florida, and a Saturday show at the Old Town Amphitheatre in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

🚨 Update On Bret Michaels’ Father & Rescheduling Of This Weekend’s Shows 🚨 ***** Bret Michaels’ father Wally Sychak, has suffered cardiac arrest. After being rushed to the emergency room and being resuscitated twice today, he is currently on a ventilator and is being kept alive by life support. Wally is a veteran, a fighter and survivor whom Bret rushed to be by his side and will be with him through this difficult time. This happened just 48 hours after Bret had spent the week with his father who recently joined his son at his record-breaking performance in Sunbury, Pennsylvania at Spyglass Ampitheater. The promoters for the sold out Bret Michaels shows this weekend have announced the immediate rescheduling (not cancellation) of the following Bret Michaels Shows: Friday August, 2nd at Hard Rock Hotel in Orlando, Florida for our annual Velvet Sessions performance. Rescheduled date will now be Friday August, 23rd Saturday August, 3rd at the Old Town Amphitheatre in Rock Hill, South Carolina. Rescheduled date will now be Saturday August, 24th. All current tickets will be honored. Patrick Edwards Michaels Entertainment Group

