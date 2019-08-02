Reports: Bret Michaels reschedules shows to be with father on life support

Singer Bret Michaels performs on stage at Texas Motor Speedway before a NASCAR Cup Series auto race in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, April 8, 2018. (AP Photo/Larry Papke)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Bret Michaels has rescheduled two weekend performances so he can be with his father, who suffered cardiac arrest and is being kept alive by life support, the singer’s social media sites are reporting.

Wally Sychak is being resuscitated twice a day and is on a ventilator, the posts state.

“Bret rushed to be by his side and will be with him through this difficult time.”

Michaels, a former Mechanicsburg resident and Poison frontman, rescheduled a Friday performance at Hard Rock Hotel in Orlando, Florida, and a Saturday show at the Old Town Amphitheatre in Rock Hill, South Carolina.