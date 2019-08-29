Six Flags Great Adventure to unveil Jersey Devil Coaster next year

JACKSON, N.J. (WHTM) – Six Flags Great Adventure promises to shatter three world records when it debuts its new roller coaster next year.

The Jersey Devil Coaster will be the tallest, fastest and longest single rail coaster, the amusement park said Thursday. The coaster will stand 13 stories tall reach speeds up to 58 mph on 3,000 feet of track.

Twelve riders per train will be seated single file with their legs straddling either side of the monorail track for through a dark and foreboding woods. Three intense elements include a steep 87-degree first drop and two dramatic inversions including a 180-degree stall and zero-gravity roll, according to a news release.

The Jersey Devil Coaster is set to debut in the summer of 2020.