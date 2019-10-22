The top 10 audiobooks to hear on Audible.com

SAN MATEO, Calif. (AP) — Al Burton, a TV producer whose six-decade career included an eclectic mix of beauty pageants, variety and game shows and groundbreaking comedies including "The Jeffersons" and "Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman," died Tuesday. He was 91.

Burton died at his home in San Mateo, California, where he had been in hospice care, according to family friend and spokesman Damon Schwartz. The cause was not disclosed.