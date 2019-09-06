Trans-Siberian Orchestra returns to Giant Center

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – Tickets go on sale next week for a holiday tradition at Giant Center.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra will perform two shows on Friday, December 13, at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

TSO has all-new staging and effects for the unforgettable show that started it all, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories.”

The show performed in just five cities in 1999 but went on to play to nine million fans through 2011. In its 12-year run, “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” has grossed $377 million over 1,224 performances.

The wristband policy will be in effect. Fans are permitted on the Hersheypark Entertainment Complex property beginning at 7 a.m. on Sept. 13. Two hours prior to sale, fans will be directed in front of Hersheypark Stadium Box Office where they will be issued a numbered wristband.

Wristbands are available for one hour and at the conclusion of that hour, a selected fan will randomly choose a wristband that will determine the line order.