Vote to see your favorite ‘American Idol’ top 10 contestant perform on ‘Live with Kelly and Ryan’

AMERICAN IDOL – “218 (Season Finale)” – Following a cross-country search for the next singing sensation, “American Idol” rounds out its second season on ABC with an epic grand finale event, featuring “Idol”‘s Top 3 contestants: Alejandro Aranda, Laine Hardy and Madison VanDenburg. For the first time in “Idol” history, America’s live coast-to-coast vote will […]

Now that America has spoken and Laine Hardy has been selected as the 2019 American Idol, fans of the hit singing competition program have the unique opportunity to help one of their favorite eliminated “Idol” singers make one more national TV appearance, this time on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” “Live’s ‘American Idol’ Encore” has returned, and the poll is open, allowing viewers to help choose one of the eliminated Top 10 singers to perform in “Live”’s New York studio on Thursday, May 23.

The online poll opened this morning, Monday, May 20 at 10:00 a.m. EDT, and will remain open until 5:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 21. “Live” hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest will announce the winner of the poll on the Wednesday, May 22, edition of “Live,” and he or she will travel to New York City to perform on the show on May 23.

With Hardy named as the new American Idol, and Alejandro Aranda announced as this year’s runner-up, the remaining eight of the Top 10 finalists are eligible for “Live’s ‘American Idol’ Encore” performance on May 23:

Laci Kaye Booth

Walker Burroughs

Wade Cota

Dimitrius Graham

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon

Alyssa Raghu

Uché

Madison VanDenburg

Click here to vote for your favorite now!