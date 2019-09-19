What’s behind the scenes at Field of Screams?

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – We’re behind the scenes at Field of Screams, learning about what new attractions this year like the new Hayride scene.

“If you are faint of heart or if you’re afraid of scary things, we want you to come,” said Field of Screams Co-Owner Gene Schopf. “We’re going to have a lot of fun scaring you.”

There are four haunted attractions: three houses and a hayride. Each is packed with 15 minutes of adrenaline. Ten people work full time year-round to increase the scariness on the spooky sets and scenes.

“We have scenes that we start and it takes three years to complete,” said Schopf. “This is 26 years now of an attraction being built and it has turned into a mega-haunt.”

With more than 1,000 costumes, there are 400 actors trained in Scare School.

“We use fire, propane, every effect we can to enhance the scares,” said Schopf.

The regular Field of Screams attraction is open every weekend now through the second weekend of November.

The last weekend is unique. Saturday, Nov. 15 is Extreme Night, which is the most intense night of the show when the lights are turned down and scare tactics turned up.

Sunday, Nov. 16 is the Zombie Fun Run. Proceeds of this run benefit The Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition. During this event, zombies chase you and try to get your race flag.

Click here for more information about Field of Screams: https://fieldofscreams.com

For details about the Zombie Fun Run click here.