‘Wow child’ is special guest of orchestra that inspired him

Stephen Mattin and his grandson, Ronan, 9, attend the dress rehearsal at Boston’s Symphony Hall Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 as the Handel & Haydn Society prepared for its new season in Boston. The 9-year old is something of a celebrity at Symphony Hall, where he is known colloquially as the “wow child.” In the spring his grandfather brought him to a Handel and Haydn Society concert, after the orchestra finished playing a piece by Mozart, the crowd went silent, and Ronan loudly exclaimed, “Wow,” delighting the conductor, the musicians, the concert attendees, and people all over the world. (Jessica Rinaldi/The Boston Globe via AP)

BOSTON (AP) — A boy who charmed the world by exclaiming “Wow!” at the end of a classical music performance was a special guest of the orchestra that inspired his delight.

The Boston Globe reports 9-year-old Ronan Mattin, of New Hampshire, and his grandparents attended a dress rehearsal at Boston’s Symphony Hall on Thursday as the Handel & Haydn Society prepared for its new season starting Friday.

The venerable orchestra launched a search for the “Wow Child” after the May concert using audio of the moment captured by WCRB-FM.

Handel & Haydn President David Snead has said it was one of the most wonderful moments he has ever had in a concert hall.

Ronan’s grandmother says her grandson listens to classical music at home and will eventually begin playing instruments.

