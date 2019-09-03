You can now stay in the beach house where ‘Jersey Shore’ was filmed

Closings
by: Cydeni Carter

Courtesy: Booking.com

PHOENIX – The cabs are here and we are going to the beach house!

The exact house where “Jersey Shore” was filmed is now available to rent on Booking.com.

You can now get your G.T.L. on in the actual six-bed, one-bathroom vacay house right off the beach in Seaside Heights.

Don’t worry, they kept the place as authentic as possible, it looks JUST like it did when they filmed there.

Most importantly, the duck phone is still in commission.

Just make sure you have all of your ducks in a row first because it’s going to cost you about $3,000 a night.

