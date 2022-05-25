(WHTM) — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statement on February 24, 2021, advising against the use of homemade baby formula.

Homemade baby formula recipes are not regulated by the FDA and may not contain the necessary nutrients required for healthy infant growth. The FDA recommends that any parents or caregivers who have used homemade infant formula contact their healthcare provider.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news, and sports alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

As the United States experiences a baby formula shortage, infants must receive the proper nutrients despite baby formula shelves remaining empty.

Read the FDA’s full statement here.