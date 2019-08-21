France looks to take charge for upcoming G-7 summit

PARIS – France is looking to set the tone as they host the G-7 summit this upcoming weekend.

France has already taken steps to ensure a smooth summit by implementing over 13,000 police to secure the meeting, reports Aljazeera.

This marks the 45th G7 summit and takes place amidst turmoil for some of the members involved as the United Kingdom makes plans to leave the European Union, the United States ongoing trade war with China and global impacts of the protests in Hong Kong and the crisis in Kashmir are occurring.

The summit consists of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, the United States, as well as representatives of the European Union.

It has been increasingly difficult for the countries involved to find common ground and the meeting has often been criticized as mere pageantry as thousands of people are expected to protest the summit.

This will be the first summit for Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson and will be held Aug. 24 to Aug. 26 in Biarritz, France.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.