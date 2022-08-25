HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Aug. 25 marks the start of Black Breastfeeding Week. The staff at Family First Health in York explained why focusing on moms of color has to do with the percentage of them who attempt to breastfeed.

“The CDC has told us that the initiation rate for black women is lower than the national average. It’s 76% for black women and the national average is about 84%, so we know there’s less likelihood of initiation and duration of breastfeeding,” said Heather Haug, a registered nurse at Family First Health.

Doctors say breastfeeding can reduce the risk of chronic illnesses and infections for both moms and babies.