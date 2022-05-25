HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – After the deadly mass shooting in Texas, parents are looking for ways to help children process such a horrific event.

According to UPMC Psychologist Melissa Brown parents should let children drive the conversation and make sure kids know that feeling emotions is completely normal.

“What information have you heard? And really asking those questions and then when they say some big words or big things, what does that mean to them and have them define it so you know where to start as a parent,” said Brown.

Parents can also watch for changes in behavior like kids spending more time in their room or a change in appetite.