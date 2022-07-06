(WHTM) — The cost of traveling to, and within, Europe is slowly dropping. The Euro, Europe’s most used currency, is worth approximately one U.S. dollar for the first time in two decades.

Round trip flights from Baltimore to Paris are available for as low as $600 as soon as late August.

“The strong dollar makes it cheaper to to buy things while you’re over there. So in that sense, it is a good time to go to Europe. But travelers here in the U.S. need to be aware that there’s a lot of a lot of operational trouble with airlines and airports,” said Jay Shabat, Airline Weekly Analyst.

Amsterdam’s airport, for example, has told its airlines that their security checkpoints cannot handle the current influx of passengers.

So is right now the time to take that dream Europe vacation? As long as you plan ahead and prepare for some possible airline troubles, you could get the deal of a lifetime.