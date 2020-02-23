3 children killed in gas tank explosion in North Macedonia

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Three children were killed and seven other members of the same family were seriously injured when a gas tank for cooking exploded in their home Sunday in northern Macedonia, authorities said.

Police said that the three children, an 8-year-old boy, and girls ages 9 and 11, died instantly when the gas tank exploded in the living room of a family house in the village of Romanovce. Firefighters later extinguished the blaze.

Local media later reported that the gas tank exploded while the Albanian-minority family was preparing breakfast.

Health authorities said that the seven injured, including four women, one of whom is pregnant, and a 10-year-old boy were brought to a clinic in the capital, Skopje, with serious burns.

Health Minister Venko Filipce said three of the women, ranging in age from 40 to 45, were transferred to intensive care with severe burns and were in life-threatening condition.

The injured boy was later also transferred to intensive care, with burns over 60% of his body.

___

A previous version of this story was corrected to show that the gas tank was used for cooking, not heating.