39 bodies found inside truck in Southeast England

GRAYS, U.K. (WHTM) — A massive murder investigation is underway in England after the bodies of 39 people were found stuffed into a container being hauled by a semi-truck.

Police are saying very little other than the fact that they are working to identify the victims onboard. They say the truck container arrived by sea early Wednesday morning in Grays, about 20 miles outside of London.

The driver of the truck, 25-year-old, Morris Robinson from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson suspects this was a case of human trafficking.

