89-year-old Auschwitz survivor under police protection after receiving threats

Italian life senator Liliana Segre pictured on June 21 at Fuoricinema 2019 in Milan. The 89-year-old Auschwitz survivor is now under police protection after receiving online and offline anti-Semitic threats in Italy, according to local reports. SOURCE: Marco Piraccini/Mondadori via Getty Images

ITALY (WHTM) — An 89-year-old Auschwitz survivor is now under police protection after receiving anti-Semitic threats online and offline in Italy, according to local reports.

Liliana Segre was only 13-years-old when she was deported to Auschwitz. She is a senator for life who recently spearheaded the creation of a parliamentary committee against hate, racism, and antisemitism, also known locally as the Segre commission.

CNN says Segre has become the target of aggressive social media attacks each day lately.

She was assigned a security detail — two Carabinieri police force officers — after far-right Forza Nuova party members put up a banner in Milan on Tuesday near where Segre was speaking for an event, according to local media outlets.

The motion for the Segre commission was approved last week with the abstention of right-wing opposition parties drawing condemnation and dismay among Jewish communities in Italy.

The Foundation Jewish Contemporary Documentation Center has reported a significant rise in anti-Semitic attacks in Italy, particularly online.

Segre is one of the 25 children under the age of 14 who survived after being deported to Auschwitz.