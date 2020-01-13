Australian chopper air drops vegetables for animals affected by the bush fires

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia (WHTM) — A New South Wales government chopper air dropped vegetables for animals affected by the bush fires.

Video shows officials loading bins of carrots and sweet potatoes into a chopper and dumping the bins out the door.

Nearly half a billion animals have been impacted by the fires in NSW alone, with millions potentially dead, according to ecologists at the University of Sydney.

The blazes have been burning across Australia for months leaving nearly 18 million acres of land charred.