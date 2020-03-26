1  of  17
Bindi Irwin, Chandler Powell tie the knot in ceremony with no guests

Bindi Irwin didn’t let COVID-19 keep her and her fiancee Chandler Powell from tying the knot.

The daughter of the late ‘Crocodile Hunter’ TV star Steve Irwin, announced on Instagram she and Powell decided not to have guests at their wedding because of the pandemic but they still got married.

People Magazine reports the couple had been planning a big wedding in April but canceled due to the coronavirus.

Instead, the couple exchanged vows on Wednesday in front of a few close family members at the Australia Zoo where Irwin lives and works.

Irwin posted a photo of their big day to Instagram.

March 25th 2020 ❤️ We held a small ceremony and I married my best friend. There are no words to describe the amount of love and light in my heart right now. We’ve planned this beautiful day for nearly a year and had to change everything, as we didn’t have guests at our wedding. This was a very difficult decision but important to keep everyone safe. We wish all of our friends and family could have been there with us, however it’s lovely that we will be able to share photos and videos. Right now we’re encouraging the world to hold onto hope and love, which will carry us forward during this profound time in history. Today we celebrated life and revelled in every beautiful moment we shared together in our Australia Zoo gardens. Mum helped me get ready, Robert walked me down the aisle, Chandler became my husband and together we lit a candle in Dad’s memory. We shared tears and smiles and love. Thankfully, since we all live at Australia Zoo as a family, we could be there for each other. To everyone reading this – stay safe, social distance and remember LOVE WINS!

She reminded followers to “Stay safe, social distance and remember love wins!”

