Carnival cruise ships collide while docking; 1 injured

COZUMEL, Mexico – A Carnival cruise ship crashed into another while maneuvering to dock Friday morning.

The collision occurred off the Cozumel cruise port in Mexico.

A statement from Carnival Cruise lines says Carnival Glory was maneuvering to dock when it made contact with Carnival Legend which was already alongside.

Carnival said there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. Guests from both ships were advised to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel.

There was one reported minor injury of a Carnival Glory guest that occurred when a group of guests was evacuated from the dining room on Decks 3 and 4.