Egypt unveils discovery of 30 ancient coffins with mummies inside

LUXOR, EGYPT (WHTM) — Egyptian authorities revealed the contents of 30 ancient wooden coffins discovered in Luxor and yes, they include mummies.

According to the Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, the discovery is the country’s largest in more than a century.

It is the first cache of coffins to be discovered by an Egyptian mission, after years of foreign-led archeological digs. The last one was in 1891.

The discovery was unveiled in front of Hatshepsut Temple at Valley of the Kings in Luxor on Saturday.

The Egyptian Minister of Antiquities described the 3,000-year-old coffins, which were buried in Al-Asasif cemetery, as “exceptionally well-preserved, exceptionally well-colored.”

They contained the mummified remains of men and women, as well as two children, who are believed to be from the middle class.

While the mummies were found completely wrapped in cloth, their genders could be identified by the shape of the hands on the coffin.

Coffins that were carved with the hands open meant they were female, while if the hands were balled into fists, they held males.

The coffins were sealed, stacked on top of each other and arranged in two rows about three feet below the sand.

They are adorned with intricate carvings and designs, including egyptian deities, hieroglyphics and scenes from the book of the dead, a series of spells that enabled the soul to navigate the afterlife.

Names of the dead were also carved onto some of the coffins.