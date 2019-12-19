Former Afghan hostage found not guilty in wife assault case

FILE- In this Oct. 31, 2017, file photo, Joshua Boyle speaks to the media after arriving at the Pearson International Airport in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) – A Canadian judge has dismissed charges against former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle, who had been accused of assaulting his American wife Caitlan Coleman.

Ontario Court Judge Peter Doody says the prosecution failed to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Boyle committed multiple crimes against Coleman, a native of Stewartstown, Pennsylvania.

The charges included assault, sexual assault and unlawful confinement.

The incidents allegedly occurred in Ottawa after Boyle and Coleman returned to Canada following five years as prisoners of Taliban-linked extremists.

Boyle and his wife were taken hostage in 2012 while on a backpacking trip in Afghanistan. Pakistani forces rescued them in 2017.

