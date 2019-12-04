German prosecutors: Russia suspected in Berlin slaying

FILE-In this Aug. 29, 2019 file photo people carry the body of the victim who has been identified as Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, a Georgian Muslim during the funeral in Duisi village, the Pankisi Gorge valley, in Georgia. Germany’s foreign ministry says it has expelled two Russian diplomats after prosecutors announced they suspected Moscow’s involvement in the brazen daylight slaying of a Georgian man in Berlin. (AP Photo/Zurab Tsertsvadze)

BERLIN (AP) — Federal German prosecutors on Wednesday took over the investigation of a brazen daylight slaying of a Georgian man on the streets of Berlin, after concluding evidence suggests it was ordered either by the government of Russia or the Chechen republic.

The Foreign Ministry immediately announced the expulsion of two Russian diplomats following the announcement, citing a lack of cooperation with the investigation of the Aug. 23 killing of the 40-year-old man in the capital.

“Russian authorities, despite repeated, high-level and insistent demands, did not participate enough in the investigation,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement. It did not identify the names or the functions of the two diplomats being expelled.

The case threatens to inflame tensions between Russia and Germany, and prosecutors’ spokesman Markus Schmitt told The Associated Press his office decided to take over the investigation from Berlin state prosecutors after the political nature of the case that has come to light.

“There are enough indications of the fact that the death of Tornike K. was either contracted by government offices of the Russian Federation or the autonomous Chechen republic as part of the Russian Federation” to suggest a political motive, Schmitt’s office said in a statement, using only a last initial for the victim in line with German privacy laws.

Russia scoffed at the suggestion, with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov telling reporters there are “no serious suspicions there, and there can’t be.”

“What do Russian authorities have to do with it?” he asked, calling the allegations “absolutely groundless suggestions.”

Tornike K., who has widely been identified in reports on the killing by his alias Zelimkhan Khangoshvili, was a Georgian citizen of Chechen ethnicity who fought against Russian troops in Chechnya. He had previously survived multiple assassination attempts and continued to receive threats after fleeing to Germany.

Police were able to quickly identify and arrest a suspect, identified as 48-year-old Russian national Vadim K., who has been in custody since the slaying. Prosecutors said he also went by the alias Vadim S., and German and international news outlets have reported he had links to organized crime in Russia.

___

Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin and Daria Litvinova in Moscow contributed to this story.