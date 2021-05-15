Israeli airstrike destroys building that housed Associated Press, other media offices

(WHTM) — An Israeli airstrike targeted and destroyed a high-rise building in Gaza City on Saturday. The building housed the offices of the Associated Press along with other media outlets.

Israeli defense forces say it struck the media tower because it also contained Hamas military assets, a claim that cannot be verified. Advanced warnings were given to allow everyone to evacuate.

Across Gaza this past week buildings have been reduced to rubble and hundreds of thousands of people were forced from their homes.

As Hamas continues to fire rockets from Gaza, Israel’s iron dome missile defense system fires back.