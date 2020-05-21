Italian woman wins Picasso painting worth $1.1 million

An Italian woman has won a Picasso painting worth $1.1 million and the winning raffle ticket only cost her $110.

Picasso created the painting, “The Death of Nature” in 1921.

It was previously part of a private collection in France. Auction House Christie’s ran the raffle in Paris Wednesday. More than 200,000 people bought tickets, hoping to win the painting. The raffle is part of a fundraising effort called “Picasso for 100 euros,” organized by the “Aider Les Autros” (help others) charity.

The proceeds will be used to build and rehabilitate wells, washing facilities, and toilets in villages and schools in Cameroon, Madagascar, and Morocco.

They hope to improve the lives of 200,000 people.