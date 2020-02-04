Kenyan president says former president Daniel arap Moi has died

ROME (AP) — Italy is not looking to leave the European Union but wants reforms that would shift the Britain-less bloc's “center of gravity” away from bureaucratic institutions in Brussels to elected bodies like the European Parliament, the country's populist foreign minister said Tuesday.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio also expressed incredulity that an increasing percentage of Italians are Holocaust deniers, as indicated by a recent survey.