Live Now
Good Day PA!

Local media and close friend: Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has arrived in Beirut

International
Posted: / Updated:

Local media and close friend: Former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn has arrived in Beirut.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

Don't Miss