Museum of Hangovers opens in Croatia

CROATIA (WHTM) — A university student in Croatia opened up a Museum of Hangovers this month as a test concept.

He got the idea after a night out drinking with friends. They were sharing their best and worst hangover experiences.

Some of them recalled drinking at night and then finding random items from the experience the next day.

That’s some of what this museum showcases.

You can also test your reflexes with beer goggles and buy tongue-in-cheek items from the gift shop like the game Drunkopoly.

The museum says it’s not celebrating excessive drinking but instead highlighting things that can create bonding experiences.

The museum has been open since December 1 but is only considered a test concept. It’s not yet a permanent establishment.