New wetsuit could help save lives after shark bite

ADELAIDE, Au. (WHTM) — Marine researchers at Flinders University in Australia say they’ve tested material that could offer some protection against shark bites.

The scientists tested two kinds of fabric that incorporate “ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene fibers.”

The researchers used puncture tests and laceration tests to compare the protection offered by special fabrics to standard neoprene wetsuits without protective layers.

They say their results showed that both fabrics did provide some protection and could help reduce blood loss from shark bites.

But they say further research is needed to determine the magnitude of injury to human flesh.

The study was published in the most recent edition of the journal “Plos One.”