Royal family on their final day in Africa

AFRICA (WHTM) – GMA reports a late-night bombshell from Prince Harry is hanging over the family’s last day in Africa.

The prince released a statement slamming the British tabloids for how they’re treating his wife, calling their behavior simply “Bullying, which scares and silences people.”

Sources say for Harry to launch this statement in the middle of a royal tour is an unprecedented moment for a member of the royal family. It’s drawing the line between the press and himself and he’s defending his family.

The statement announcing that the Duchess is launching a lawsuit against the mail on Sunday for publishing a private letter Meghan wrote to her father.

GMA says Harry’s statement called out some of the very same members of the media who have been on the tour with him for the last ten days.

By calling out some of the media outlets who are with him, the situation between some British tabloids and the royal family has become distinctly awkward.

But GMA says the couple seems determined not to let this moment overshadow the work they came here to do.

Reunited after six days apart, Meghan says she missed him so much.

Seen holding hands as they end the trip just as they started, this time with a visit to an extremely impoverished area in Johannesburg and both speaking how much this trip has meant to them.

But the big question on this the final day of the tour is: will we see baby Archie again?