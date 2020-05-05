Sheep stroll through barren streets in Turkey

TURKEY (WHTM) — Empty streets for people means a short-cut for sheep. Check out this video from a city in Northern Turkey.
More than 100 sheep strolling along a downtown street that would usually be busy with traffic.
It appears a shepherd took advantage of lockdown orders and led his flock through the city into a mountainous area instead of using longer rural paths.
