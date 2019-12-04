South African ex-archbishop Tutu hospitalized for infection

FILE – In this Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 file photo, Anglican Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu smiles as he celebrates his 86th birthday in Cape Town South Africa. The 88-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner Tutu has been hospitalized for treatment of what his wife has called a “stubborn infection”, according to a statement released Wednesday Dec. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark Wessels, File)

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former South African archbishop Desmond Tutu has been admitted to a hospital for treatment of what his wife calls a “stubborn infection.”

A statement by their joint foundation Wednesday says the 88-year-old Nobel Peace Prize winner has been hospitalized several times for a similar condition over the past few years.

Tutu has been treated for prostate cancer for years. He rarely makes public appearances. He was seen in September during a visit by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, with their baby Archie.

Tutu was awarded the Nobel in 1984 for his efforts to end the system of white minority rule, or apartheid, and promote racial reconciliation in South Africa. He has lent his moral stature to causes and campaigns around the world over the years.