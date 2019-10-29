The Latest: UK Labour chief Corbyn to back an early election

Britain’s main opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks to lawmakers during an election debate in the House of Commons, London, Monday Oct. 28, 2019. The EU agreed Monday to a three month delay in Britain’s Brexit departure from the bloc, and parliament will vote on Monday if to have an early General Election. (House of Commons via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on British politics and Britain’s impending departure from the European Union (all times local):

11 a.m.

The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour Party has told fellow lawmakers that he’ll back an early election now that the prospect that the country could crash out of the European Union without a deal has been taken off the table.

Jeremy Corbyn’s remarks Tuesday come only hours before Conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was set to once again ask lawmakers to approve an early election — on Dec. 12 — saying voters must have the chance to break the Brexit deadlock in Parliament.

Corbyn’s comments come as other opposition parties, the Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party, had proposed an even earlier election date of Dec. 9 in hopes that there wouldn’t be enough time for Johnson’s government to push through its Brexit bill before Parliament is suspended ahead of the election.

They did not want Johnson to campaign on his crowning achievement of having gotten the country out of the 28-nation bloc.

9 a.m.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is asking Parliament — for a fourth time — to approve an early election after lawmakers rejected his latest bid to secure a vote in hope of breaking the agonizing political deadlock over Brexit.

Legislators are being asked to vote Tuesday on a short bill calling an election on Dec. 12. The legislation requires a simple majority to be passed.

An earlier proposal was made under a different procedure that required a two-thirds majority in the House of Commons. It failed to hit that mark Monday — Johnson’s third such defeat.

To win support from opposition parties, Johnson shelved his contentious EU withdrawal agreement until after the election.

Opposition parties have not said whether they will back the election call.

