UK company says eating insects is good for the planet

UNITED KINGDOM (WHTM) — Insects are usually the stuff of nightmares, but a company in the UK is hoping that instead of quivering at the thought, people will want to eat them instead.

Monkfield has been growing crickets, locusts, and others to sell as pet feed, and now they’re expanding, becoming the first in the UK to produce insects for human consumption at an industrial scale.

Jo Wise is the managing director at Monkfield, they’ve been growing insects as live pet feed for years. Now, they’re expanding; becoming the first in Britain to produce insects for human consumption at an industrial scale, according to CNN.

The average steak has 25 grams of protein. That’s more than 40 steaks in each of these bins. So Jo’s hoping that people will look at the nutritional value instead of looking away. But there are other pluses; emissions-wise they are as eco-friendly as it gets, they take up very little space, and they grow really really fast: they’re ready for harvest four weeks after they hatch. They’re then frozen, washed thoroughly, put in a microwave, heated to boiling temperatures, killing any bacteria, and they’re good to go. But still, hard to say they’re mouthwatering.

“This is never going to look as appetizing as say a steak, but what we need now is some really good chefs and food scientists to get behind the product and make some really tasty dishes,” Jo wise said to CNN.

CNN says that’s exactly what chef Martha Ortiz is trying to do. She has been slowly introducing insect dishes into the menu at Ella Canta, her upmarket Mexican restaurant in London like the guacamole nacionalista, decorated with a golden grasshopper.

Martha says her customers love it and ask for more and want to try it.

For now, insects might just be for the most daring. But finite resources and a growing population might make eating these a global necessity, rather than a choice.