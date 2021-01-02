UK judge to rule on US extradition for WikiLeaks’ Assange

FILE – In this Wednesday May 1, 2019 file photo, buildings are reflected in the window as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is taken from court, where he appeared on charges of jumping British bail seven years ago, in London. WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will find out Monday Jan. 4, 2021, whether he can be extradited from the U.K. to the U.S. to face espionage charges over the publication of secret American military documents. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

LONDON (AP) – WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange will find out Monday whether he can be extradited from the U.K. to the U.S. to face espionage charges over the publication of secret American military documents relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Whichever side loses is expected to appeal, which could lead to years more legal wrangling.

Stella Moris, Assange’s partner, has appealed to President Donald Trump to grant a pardon before he leaves office on Jan. 20 to Assange.

U.S. prosecutors have indicted the 49-year-old Assange on 17 espionage charges and one charge of computer misuse that carries a maximum sentence of 175 years in prison.

Assange says he is a journalist entitled to First Amendment protections.

