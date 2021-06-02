JBS meat provider recovering after cyberattack

(WHTM) — The Country’s second-largest meat provider is getting back online after a cyberattack.

JBS says it’s made significant progress in its recovery after a cyberattack, believed to be the work of Russian hackers.

But with seasonal-high beef usage around the corner, this issue could raise prices.

“Retailers don’t like to raise prices on consumers if they don’t have to, especially with these short-term shocks so they’re going to try their hardest and they’re going to work to absorb any potential increase,” American Farm Bureau Economist Michael Nepvaux said.

Experts say the quality and safety of the meat will not be impacted. This attack comes less than one month after a ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline.