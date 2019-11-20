10-year-old dies following shooting at NJ high school football game

Image: WPVI 10-year-old Micah seriously injured after being shot during a football game in Pleasantville, NJ on November 15, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) — According to WPVI, the 10-year-old boy who was shot last week while attending a high school football game in Pleasantville, New Jersey, has died, officials told Action News.

Micah, nickname “Dew,” was shot at the game between the Pleasantville Greyhounds and Camden Panthers on Friday night. A 15-year-old boy suffered a graze wound.

The man, who police say was the intended target of the shooting, was also hit and seriously wounded.

Micah’s mom, Angela Tennant, posted on social media over the weekend, “We’re not using the word hope when it comes to Dew…I’ve got Big Faith.”

The game was suspended during the third quarter following the shooting but will resume Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Philadelphia Eagles organization will host the remainder of the game beginning at 4 p.m.

Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz spoke of the incident during a press conference just hours before the game.

“Very tough situation. It’s a tragedy in itself. It’s really unfortunate that happened in a public setting, the way it did at a football game. It’s Friday night lights, it’s something kids just dream about playing in. It’s something I’ll cherish for the rest of my life, playing Friday night lights. When a tragedy like that happens, it’s no fun. You hate to see it. You pray for the families and everyone involved. But it’s really cool to see the organization step out and reach out to try and make a difference. It might not undo what happened, but just try and bring some joy and get all those families to keep moving forward,” Wentz said.

Information from WPVI-TV