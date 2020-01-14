104-year-old Marine veteran wants people to send him Valentine’s Day cards

STOCKTON, Calif. (WHTM) – A 104-year-old World War II veteran in California has one wish for Valentine’s Day: he wants as many people as possible to send him a card.

Retired Maj. Bill White keeps his proudest memories carefully displayed on the bookshelves in his room, each organized by year. He told Sacramento television station KTXL-TV he wants Valentine’s Day cards, even from complete strangers, to add to his collection.

“I’m going to save every one of them just as I did everything else up until now, and they’ll become a personal part of my history,” he said.

White spent 30 years in the Marine Corps and was awarded a Purple Heart for the injury that took him out of the Battle of Iwo Jima.

“When I was wounded, I didn’t have any choice in the matter. A grenade blew up about six inches from me,” he told KTXL.

White now spends his days dining with friends, staying active, and scrapbooking, one of his favorite hobbies. The cards, he says, will become part of a life story that is still being written.

The secret?

“Just keep breathing,” he said. “I can tell you all sorts of ideas and suggestions, but if you’re not breathing, it doesn’t mean anything.”

If you would like to send White a Valentine’s Day card, you can address it to:

Operation Valentine

ATTN: Hold for Maj Bill White, USMC (Ret)

The Oaks at Inglewood

6725 Inglewood Ave.

Stockton, CA 95207

Information and video from KTXL-TV; https://fox40.com/