11-year-old boy fights off intruder with machete

MEBANE, N.C.(CNN) — A North Carolina boy was home alone when a man broke into his home, so he used a machete to fight him off.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Jataveon Hall entered Braydon Smith’s home through a window while the boy was on the phone with his mother.

“He pointed a pellet gun at me that was located in our house,” Smith told WTVD-TV. “I knew that it wasn’t loaded, so I just sat down and got in my closet like he told me to. He went into the living room to grab my phone to make sure I didn’t call 911 or anything. When I saw him try to put it in his pocket, I grabbed my machete off of my wall and went to hit him. I hit him in the back of the head.”

Deputies say Hall rushed to the hospital, then escaped, refusing further treatment when he knew they were looking for him.

He is in custody and deputies are looking for two alleged accomplices.