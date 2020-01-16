11-year-old found safe; suspect arrested for Massachusetts abduction

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WHTM) – An 11-year-old girl was found safe and a suspect was arrested for abducting her after getting off her school bus Wednesday, Massachusetts State Police said.

Charlotte Moccia, of Springfield, was recovered by troopers on the Massachusetts Turnpike after someone reported seeing the dark blue Honda Civic she was abducted in, police said.

Police say Moccia was forced into the car by 24-year-old Miguel Rodriguez around 1:30 p.m. The girl was found and Rodriguez was arrested nearly seven hours later.

Officers used a road construction site along the turnpike to funnel traffic into one lane, and then slowed the traffic to a crawl. When they spotted the suspect’s car, they stopped it and found Moccia in the back seat, ABC News reported.

“We’re eternally grateful to the motorists that paid attention to the Amber Alert and called and reported seeing the vehicle,” police Lt. Charles Murray said. “There were a number of those calls and they made this rescue possible.”

Moccia was transported to a hospital for precautionary evaluation but had no apparent injuries, authorities said.