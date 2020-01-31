14-year-old cancer patient in Missouri surprised with Super Bowl tickets

It’s the surprise of a lifetime for a Missouri teen who is fighting cancer. He just learned he’s headed to Florida to cheer on his favorite team in the Super Bowl.

For 14-year-old Will Walker, nothing has been normal the last couple of weeks.

KMBC 9 News reports Will has been fighting cancer since he was 9 and it costs him his left arm.

A local magazine is paying for Will and his mom’s trip to go to Miami on Friday. Their schedule is filling up by the minute.

“We’re supposed to be meeting up with some retired Chiefs players,” Jennifer White, Will’s mom said.

They’ll be pulling for a big Kansas City win.