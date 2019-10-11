2 teens arrested in death of Ohio photographer hit by falling tree branch

LOGAN, Ohio (WHTM) – Two teenagers have been arrested in the death of a photographer who was hit by a falling tree branch in an Ohio state park last month.

Victoria Schafer, 44, was taking pictures for several high school seniors at Hocking Hill State Park on Sept. 2 when she was struck and killed by the falling branch.

The Hocking County Sheriff’s Office said investigators found evidence suggesting the falling branch was not a natural occurrence and also received information about two teenage boys who might have been involved.

The teens, ages 16 and 17, confessed during interviews with detectives and were taken into custody Thursday on charges of reckless homicide, according to the sheriff’s office.

The pair are being held at a juvenile detention center. Authorities are not releasing their names due to their ages.

