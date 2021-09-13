3 Florida middle school students arrested over Snapchat threats, police say

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Three middle school students have been charged after police in Pembroke Pines, Florida, said they made threats on Snapchat against their school.

The three students, who attend Silver Trail Middle School, are being charged with a second-degree felony for making a written threat to do bodily harm or commit an act of terrorism, police said Monday. One of the students is also charged with conspiracy to commit a criminal offense.

The students – two 12-year-old boys and a 12-year-old girl – were charged after police were notified by the school of a Snapchat conversation between them that contained threatening messages concerning the school, officials said.

Three local students have been arrested by our officers for making online threats against Silver Trail Middle School. At this time there is no active or on-going threat to the school. All of the suspects face 2nd Degree Felony charges.

Media Release➡️ https://t.co/5QRiI0dHkn pic.twitter.com/CEhhBqGh0b — Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) September 13, 2021

“This situation serves as a reminder – when it comes to safety, there is no joking around,” said Interim Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright. “Any statement that may be interpreted as a threat including bomb threats made via phone, text, social media post or through other means will be acted on and there will be consequences, such being arrested, going to trial, and/or expulsion. We urge parents and guardians to discuss this with their children and ensure they understand how choosing to make a threat could impact their own lives.”

Police said Monday the investigation was still active.