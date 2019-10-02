3rd graders surprise classmate with toys after he loses his in fire

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. (WCMH) — Students at a Tennessee elementary school came together to surprise a classmate who lost all his toys in a house fire.
A post by Philadelphia Elementary School shared the great moment Daniel Hunt learned how much he meant to his classmates.
Daniel lost all of his belongings in a house fire two weeks ago.
So, Daniel’s third-grade classmates held a secret toy drive to replace all the ones he lost.
Photos shared on the Facebook post show Daniel being surprised by the toys and then being swarmed in a giant hug by his classmates.