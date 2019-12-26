5-year-old Michigan boy who went missing on Christmas Day found dead

SIX LAKES, Mich – A 5-year-old Michigan boy who went missing on Christmas Day has been found dead, officials said on Thursday.

ABC News reports Beau Brennan Belson was last seen playing with other family members in front of a family member’s home in Six Lakes on Wednesday when they noticed he went missing.

Belson’s family members attempted to find him in the area to no avail and contacted the Michigan State Police.

Police said at a press conference on Thursday afternoon that Belson’s body was found in a pond. Authorities said Belson might have wandered away.

Belson “was recovered from a pond adjacent to the home from which he was reported missing shortly after noon today by the MSP Marine Services Team,” police said on their official Twitter page Thursday.

“Unfortunately, he was found in a pond and he is no longer with us. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” said Lt. Commander Kevin Sweeney to a room of search and rescue volunteers at the Belvidere Township Fire Department.