60 days in jail for Michigan man who spiked wife’s coffee

MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit man convicted of poisoning his wife by spiking her coffee with an antihistamine has been sentenced to 60 days in jail on weekends.

Therese Kozlowski was suspicious of Brian Kozlowski and put cameras in the kitchen of their Macomb Township, Michigan, home. The coffee spiking occurred in 2018 while the couple’s divorce case was pending. They are now divorced.

Therese Kozlowski says she felt tired and sick and had blurred vision after drinking the tainted coffee. She told a judge Thursday that she considered the poisoning “attempted murder.”

Brian Kozlowski, who apologized in court, pleaded no contest to a poisoning drink charge in June. Attorney Brian Legghio says his client has “profound remorse” and was going through an “ugly divorce.”

Macomb County prosecutor Eric Smith wanted a prison sentence.

